Friday, November 19, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire his security chiefs following the Kamiti Prison jailbreak where 3 inmates escaped on Sunday.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Khalwale, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, asked Uhuru to sack the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director-General Philip Kameru, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho following the Kamiti jailbreak.

Khalwale further congratulated the President for sacking Commissioner General of Kenya Prisons, Wycliffe Ogallo and replacing him with Brigadier (Rtd) John Warioba.

“Having done this, I wonder what he is thinking about the head of the NIS, Matiang’i, and Kibicho.

“The NIS prefers to follow telephone conversations of politicians with their family members and other contacts rather than deal with serious security issues.

“Matiangi and Kibicho, the same; they never run short of words, time, to talk politics when the real work to be done is this,” stated Khalwale.

“Maybe the president should consider getting rid of these three people as a clear warning that the security of the nation is greater than all of us.”

Khalwale further urged the president to cleanse the whole police and prisons service, stating that irregularities in such highly-sensitive dockets take more than just the top official.

