Thursday, November 11, 2021 – Former Kakamega senator and Deputy President William Ruto ally, Boni Khalwale, has revealed how donations by the DP are distributed to Kenyans after they hold campaigns.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday, Khalwale revealed that the donations, usually in millions, are distributed one day or two days after the rally has been concluded.

Khalwale was responding to the statement released by the National Police Service (NPS) over the fracas that happened in Kondele, Kisumu County yesterday.

“Ruto usually goes to the businesswomen and Boda Boda people and there is no money before the rally.”

“There is only money after the rally. What happens is that he will make his speech and then inform the people who will distribute the money to them after he has left,” Khalwale revealed.

He also disclosed that Ruto’s team has a template that they use when distributing the millions, noting that most of the donations are handled by local leaders.

“For example, in Kakamega, our woman leader who is aspiring to be the county MP, held meetings with the women prior to the rally and this template applies everywhere,” the former senator stated.

Khalwale went ahead to disclose the amount of money that each of the local business owners receives from the DP’s donation.

“The range is Ksh 2,000 to Ksh 2,500 per person and that makes a huge difference to the women. For Boda Boda, Ksh 1,000 is given to them.

“That makes a huge difference because they can carry many people,” he stated.

