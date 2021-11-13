Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 13 November 2021 – Kenyans have overwhelmingly donated towards an initiative started by Shirleen Mukami, a teen mother whose story went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday.

Shirleen emotionally narrated how she has been raising her five-month-old son singlehandedly after her baby daddy abandoned her and denied the child.

The 20-yead-old said the rejection compelled her to launch an initiative to help young single mothers, particularly those in their early twenties.

The initiative has been christened the ‘Baby Shower Sisters Initiative’.

“This is basically a support group where myself and three more young mothers visit other young mothers like us. Mothers whose baby daddies disappeared.

Mothers who didn’t experience the love of pregnancy. Mothers who didn’t experience a baby shower. Broke mothers just like us,” she stated.

So far, 801 Kenyans have contributed a total of Sh 623, 202, just two days after she highlighted her plight on Twitter.

The online funds drive will run for one month and the money that will be raised will help more than 100 young single mothers.

Narc Kenyan leader, Martha Karua, has congratulated the young mother for airing her plight and urged Kenyans to support her noble initiative.

“Your courage and strength is a blessing to others and you deserve all the support. Keep going and you will achieve great things in life as you raise your child,” Karua wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.