Monday, November 8, 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has once again openly castigated Deputy President William Ruto’s bid for the presidency.

In an interview with a local media station yesterday, Kuria sensationally claimed that the country would not be in safe hands under the leadership of its current second-in-command.

He further stated that Ruto’s presidency would be an imperial one – a presidency that relies on powers beyond those allowed by the constitution, which is the biggest problem the country faces.

“People are asking in whose hands are we safe. We are not safe with Ruto,” he stated.

Kuria did not spare the other presidential leaders including Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, stating that all of them were vile.

“We are not safe with Raila, I am not boarding,” the Gatundu South legislator stated.

The vocal MP further stated all the presidential candidates posed danger to the country, and that they would need a neutralising factor in the form of a running mate.

