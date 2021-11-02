Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – Garissa Township Member of Parliament, Aden Duale, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop setting conditions for Kenyans on who they should elect, saying Kenya does not belong to Kenyatta’s family.

According to Duale, the Constitution of Kenya 2010 gives rights to anyone to vie for the presidential seat.

“The Constitution is very clear on who should vie for the presidency,” Duale said.

He cited 2013 when the majority of voters in the country elected the President and his deputy, Willian Ruto when they were facing charges against humanity in the ICC.

“We are reminding them that they should not tell us who to vote for,” he added.

Duale’s remarks come barely one week after the President told Mt Kenya residents to not vote for “thieves” in the coming general elections.

Speaking in his native Kikuyu language in Ruiru, Uhuru said voters should vote for a leader who will safeguard and build on his and Kibaki’s legacy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST