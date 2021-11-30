Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 30 November 2021 – A middle-aged man from Kasarani lost his life on Monday after he was involved in a grisly road accident at the infamous Njiiru Bridge – which has claimed the lives of so many motorists.

The deceased, who was described as a vibrant youth leader, had just welcomed a newborn baby hours before the accident.

He died on the spot after his car was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Residents are urging the local leadership to put guard rails on the bridge to prevent more accidents.

Below is a photo of the deceased man who has left behind a very young family.

Also, see photos of his ill-fated car that was submerged in the river.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.