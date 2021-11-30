Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 30 November 2021 – A middle-aged man from Kasarani lost his life on Monday after he was involved in a grisly road accident at the infamous Njiiru Bridge – which has claimed the lives of so many motorists.
The deceased, who was described as a vibrant youth leader, had just welcomed a newborn baby hours before the accident.
He died on the spot after his car was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.
Residents are urging the local leadership to put guard rails on the bridge to prevent more accidents.
Below is a photo of the deceased man who has left behind a very young family.
Also, see photos of his ill-fated car that was submerged in the river.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
