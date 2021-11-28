Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 28 November 2021 – Clout-chasing Karen Nyamu attended the Luo Festival despite being heavily pregnant and pulled stunts on stage to look for publicity.

Dressed in tight jeans, she turned around and displayed her ‘Nyash’ to the hundreds of revelers who had attended the festival.

Comedian Owago Onyiro and Oga Obinna could be seen teasing her while she was on stage.

They praised her figure as she displayed her juicy ‘nyash’ .

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.