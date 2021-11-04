Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 November 2021 – Controversial city lawyer and politician, Karen Nyamu, has responded after her baby daddy, Samidoh, challenged her to prove that they are in the US together.

Karen, in a quick rejoinder, insisted that she flew in the same plane with Samidoh.

However, he reportedly left her in Dubai, where she is running her errands, and proceeded with his journey to America.

Karen told off critics and said there is nothing wrong even if she flies with Samidoh to the US, where he is on a music tour.

However, she is disappointed with Samidoh for inciting online bullies to harass her instead of defending her.

She urged Samidoh to stand up for his family, adding that she is tired of standing alone every time online bullies troll her.

‘’I am tired of standing up for myself against these trolls and the person who should stand up for me is the one fuelling it,’’ she wrote.

Karen put it clear that she is not forcing her relationship with Samidoh as alleged on social media and challenged him to come out and speak the truth.

Here’s a screenshot of her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.