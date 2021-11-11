Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 11, 2021 – KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, has condemned the stoning of Deputy President William Ruto at Kondele, Kisumu County, on Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Gideon, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said that violence should not be encouraged in our country as it signifies backwardness.

“We have witnessed in dismay the senseless violence in Kondele today, characterized by the pelting of Deputy President William Ruto’s convoy with stones during his visit to Kisumu County.

“I condemn these acts of violence,” Gideon wrote on his social media page.

The Baringo Senator said the country must reject all kinds of violence, whether real or stage-managed.

He expressed concerns, noting that such chaos were happening at a time the country is just months away from another general election.

“The gradual emergence of pockets of politically-motivated violence in certain parts of the country as the nation heads into the 2022 general election is a scary signal that we are teetering on a very dangerous and precarious path.”

“At no moment should we allow our country to veer off the path of the rule of law and degenerate into what we have witnessed today,” Moi said

He concluded by asking law enforcement agencies to move with speed and apprehend those who might have masterminded the chaos at Kondele.

The Kenyan DAILY POST