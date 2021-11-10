Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 10 November 2021 – A young man spoilt the party for former gospel singer, Willy Paul, when he was dancing dirty with his girlfriend on stage over the weekend.

Willy Paul, whose insatiable appetite for ladies is well-known, danced dirty with the lady in one of the clubs in Nairobi where he headlined an event.

He grinded on her juicy assets like there’s no tomorrow as fans cheered them.

The lady’s boyfriend was watching from a distance and he couldn’t take it anymore.

He stormed the stage and whisked her away when Willy Paul crossed the red line.

The insecure man was just protecting his territory.

See this hilarious clip.

