Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – A section of Kamba community leaders has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of sidelining their leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, ahead of his Ukambani tour.

On Tuesday, Raila met a delegation of grassroots leaders drawn from Makueni, Kitui, and Machakos counties ahead of his Friday tour.

“We shall be in Ukambani on Friday. We are still consulting with leaders ahead of the Ukambani Azimio la Umoja chapter in Makueni,” Raila said in a meeting with the delegates.

Now, speaking on Wednesday, Wiper Democratic Movement leaders threatened to boycott Raila’s meeting with leaders drawn from the Ukambani region due to the friction between their party leader and the ODM chief.

The leaders led by Makueni MP, Dan Maanzo, claimed that Raila has failed to recognize Kalonzo as the Ukambani political kingpin and has chosen to work with his rivals instead.

Maanzo accused Raila of working with the region’s governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) to undermine Kalonzo.

“Using the governors means Raila does not understand the Ukambani politics.

“It is a clear indication he does not wish to work with Wiper going forward,” Maanzo said.

