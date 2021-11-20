Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 20, 2021 – A close confidante of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula to revive National Super Alliance (NASA) if they want to defeat Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto, according to opinion polls, is the man to beat and according to Makueni MP, Daan Maanzo, Raila, Kalonzo, Wetangula and Mudavadi must unite to defeat DP Ruto.

“ODM leader Raila Odinga on his own cannot go anywhere, OKA alone cannot go anywhere. They must work together.

“Raila is looking weaker without Kalonzo and the NASA principals,” Maanzo said.

Nasa, a giant political machine that brought together Raila, Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula, suffered a rocky relationship leading to its dissolution in August after the parties wrote to the Registrar of Political parties pulling from the outfit.

The leaders backed the former Prime Minister in the last two presidential elections – as Cord in 2013 and Nasa in 2017, except Mudavadi who was a candidate in 2013.

The cracks in the coalition started soon after the ANC, Wiper and Ford Kenya principals stayed away from Raila’s mock swearing-in as ‘The People’s President’ in January 2018 at Uhuru Park.

