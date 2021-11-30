Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – A close confidant of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has accused Kakamega County Senator, Cleophas Malala, of being Deputy President William Ruto‘s mole in One Kenya Alliance(OKA).

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Mavoko MP, Patrick Makau, maintained that Malala had been sent by Ruto to destroy the OKA Alliance.

Makau further told off Malala over his attacks on Kalonzo, whom he said boasts local and international respect because of his skills and efforts in mediation.

“Who is Malala to attack Kalonzo? He should know that this is a man who has brokered peace in South Sudan and Kenya in 2007.

“He has been a minister as well as a vice-president,” said Makau.

While insisting that he would never forsake Kalonzo, Makau said Kalonzo is free to work with any leader, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Last weekend, Malala castigated Kalonzo for inviting Raila Odinga to attend the Wiper National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Kasarani Gymnasium, where Kalonzo was endorsed as the party‘s presidential flag bearer in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST