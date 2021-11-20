Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Misyoka has surprised his supporters after he was spotted on Friday night with Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto and Kalonzo met at the home of billionaire David Langat who was having dowry negotiations for one of his daughters.

Langat is chairman and founder of DL Group of Companies that deal with imports and exports of electronics and real estate investment.

In the video, Kalonzo who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, was seen dancing with DP Ruto allies including Soy MP, Caleb Kositany and his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi.

Two weeks ago, Kalonzo was heard begging DP Ruto that he can work with him ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

“If you hear them looking for me, tell them I am available because Kenyans must consult.

“If they want to reach out to me, they are most welcome,” Kalonzo said.

