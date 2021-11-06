Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 6, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said he is ready to work with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga or Deputy President William Ruto, ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

In an inclusive interview with one of the local publications on Friday, Kalonzo said there is no enmity in politics and he is ready to work with the two leaders.

However, Kalonzo ruled out deputising Raila Odinga in 2022, saying he will need serious considerations before making that decision.

“To support him (Raila) for the third time would take some really serious introspection.

“That is why I said I would be a fool. If I end up supporting him again then I would have a good reason.

“If it comes to that, there will be negotiations,” Kalonzo said.

When asked if he may partner with Ruto, whom he previously said he wanted to defeat, Kalonzo said: “If you hear them (Ruto’s team) looking for me, I am available because Kenyans must consult.

“If they want to reach out to me, they are most welcome,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST