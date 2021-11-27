Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 27, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi were forced to hide in their cars in Trans Nzoia County after rowdy youths disrupted their rallies.

The four leaders who are united under One Kenya Alliance (OKA), were camping at Sibanga, Cherangany Constituency when chaos erupted.

While addressing thousands of Sibanga locals, Kalonzo stressed that the OKA team will build Kenya from scratch and revive the ailing country’s economy through the recovery of public funds which had been allegedly drawn from the public coffers illegally.

“One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is destined at uniting Kenyans across the country regardless of their tribe and political affiliation.

“This is the group (OKA) that you can bet on to make sure that the economy lands in the safe hands.

“We will get rid of leaders who have stolen public money and subject them to the wrath of the law,” Kalonzo said.

However, the rally ended prematurely after Kiminini MP Hon Chris Wamalwa, who is eyeing the Trans-Nzoia gubernatorial seat in 2022, invited the area MCA to address the crowd.

The supporters of the rival faction allied to an MCA hopeful Hon Simiyu thwarted the event with Simiyu chants and jeers forcing the rally to end abruptly.

Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Wetangula and Gideon Moi left the meeting at breakneck speed.

