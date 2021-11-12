Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 12, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has suffered a severe blow after three Ukambani governors endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

The three governors led by Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, endorsed Raila Odinga, saying he is the best person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The three governors endorsed Raila Odinga during the Azimio La Umoja meeting in Makueni.

Kibwana asked Raila to focus and pay special attention to the needs of the poor Kenyans, stating that it was the dream and right of every citizen to lead a decent life.

During his speech, Raila promised to uplift Kenyans economically once elected president in 2022.

“When I say that every unemployed Kenyan will receive KSh 6,000 monthly they say I’m lying yet it is done in the USA, Brazil and Namibia.

“Where there’s a will there’s a way,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST