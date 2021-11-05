Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 5, 2021 – Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has revealed that Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, gave Ksh500 as a donation to his campaigns.

While attending Ford Kenya’s National Delegates Conference, which endorsed Wetangula as the party’s presidential candidate, Kalonzo disclosed how the Bungoma senator helped him kickstart his political career.

He stated that the funds that Wetangula gave him, although they sound little, were helpful to him in his first parliamentary campaign in the early 1980s.

He attributed his success as a politician to the kind gesture of the embattled Ford Kenya party leader.

“My brother Wetangula is a dear friend. I went to Parliament before him. He must have been studying me closely.

“I can disclose here that Wetangula, practicing as a young advocate, contributed a lot of money to me at the beginning of my political journey.”

“He sent me so much money that made me go for a whole week campaigning with Ksh500,” Kalonzo disclosed.

During the meeting, the former Vice President also revealed that the donation cemented their relationship, citing their long political partnership.

“That money, call it seed money, is what has actually brought us together and we have been there for trusted friends.

“You can remember in 2013 how we were teargassed together with Raila,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST