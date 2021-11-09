Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has surprised Kenyans after he denied endorsing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Two weeks ago, Kabogo was captured in Ruiru saying he will vote for Raila Odinga who had taken his Azimio La Umoja meetings in Kiambu County.

On Monday, in an interview with TV 47, Kabogo claimed that he did not front the ODM leader for the top seat and that he only stated that he was ready to give him his vote if only he would not be seeking the presidency himself.

“Those saying I endorsed Raila did not hear well what I said.

“What I told Raila was that you are here for vote hunting, if you want the votes of Mount Kenya Region, you must be here to find those votes.”

“I did not say he will be president come 2022.

“I have only one vote, and I told him that if he wants my vote personally, I will give it to him,” Kabogo said.

He however did not mention his preferred candidate.

