Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando Wa Kabando, has revealed the name of the Presidential candidate who has the energy and guts to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Though political pundits and analysts have been saying the 2022 presidential duel is a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto, Kabando said that is false since there is another strong candidate who will shock many next year.

Kabando, who made the comments on social media, said Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is the man to watch in the forthcoming presidential election.

Kabando’s statements came after Mudavadi issued a statement on how the ‘deep state’ is forcing some One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Mudavadi stood his ground and stated that they, as OKA leaders, are united and will not support Raila whom they termed as a ‘government project’.

Kabando said this is a show of strength and principality and he is the man to watch during the 2022 presidential election.

“Mudavadi is a gentleman in Kenya’s polarised politics.

“Uhuru’s and Raila’s running mate 2002 & 2007 respectively, MM 2017 founded NASA then stepped back for Kalonzo to deputise Raila, again.

“He’s now rejecting Uhuru’s 2022 “project”. @MusaliaMudavadi a man to watch. Go Omwami!“, Kabando wrote on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST