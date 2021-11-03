Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has all the reasons to get worried ahead of the 2022 political battle after it emerged that any presidential candidate that will be endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta is bound to lose.

According to former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando, Raila is likely to lose to Deputy President William Ruto thanks to his dalliance with Uhuru.

He noted that Raila and Ruto are very much aware of the fate that would befall them if they get President Uhuru’s endorsement.

“Anyone endorsed by outgoing (President) Uhuru will lose terribly. Frontrunners Raila Odinga and William Ruto know this too well,” Kabando said.

Nonetheless, Kabando, who recently claimed that a Raila Odinga presidency is increasingly becoming a reality, heaped praises on the Head of State for his tactful move that brought his competitors to his fold.

The former legislator likened President Uhuru’s leadership style to that of Kenya’s longest-serving President- late president Daniel Moi.

“President Uhuru is hands-on and knows everything happening in every corner and on every key political leader. Only Arap Moi can beat him on this.”

“The biggest Uhuru achievement post-2017 election is he has silenced all his main competitors, and enrolled them big-time state largesse,” he added.

His remarks come at a time when retiring president Uhuru Kenyatta appears to be preparing ODM leader Raila Odinga to take over the leadership of the country in August 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST