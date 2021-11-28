Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 28, 2021 -Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has revealed the number of Governors, Senators and MPs who will attend former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid launch on December 10.

According to the MP, On December 10th, 2021, the former Premier will head to Kasarani Stadium where he will officially declare his presidential candidature in 2022.

Junet revealed on Saturday that Over 200 MPs, 40 Senators, and 40 Governors have confirmed their availability.

According to Junet, this will be just a rehearsal of the presidential swearing-in and will be the biggest event witnessed in Kenya‘s history.

“It’s almost like a rehearsal of the presidential swearing-in. Remember, Uhuru was sworn in at this venue,” Junet said.

Raila is expected to announce that he will be on the ballot next year and maybe reveal his running mate.

Raila will face off with Deputy President William Ruto, who is using the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party to vie for the top seat in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST