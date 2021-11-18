Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 18, 2021 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has taken action over former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s leaked videos of High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe demanding a Sh100 million bribe through his brother.

Addressing the media today, Koome stated that she had seen the videos shared on social media and the reports by a section of journalists and she was ready to take action.

She noted that she will be meeting with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and they will discuss the matter before announcing the next course of action.

This comes hours after Justice Chitembwe defended himself in an interview over the videos leaked by Sonko linking him to bribery.

The Judge sought to clear his name from the leaks that have since gone viral on social media by arguing that the videos were edited to frame him.

Sonko released a video recording of a meeting with the Judge’s brother soliciting and receiving a bribe on behalf of the Judge.

Chitembwe went on to state that allegations labelled against him were doctored and tailored to suit a notion that he is not fit to hold office.

