Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 22, 2021 – Some senior officers in President Uhuru Kenyatta want the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti jailed by hook or by crook.

This was revealed by Jubilee activist Mike Makarina who sensationally claimed that there is a well-orchestrated trap to land Kinoti in jail.

The activist, who is also chairman of Person Living with Disabilities in Meru County, claimed he was promised Ksh5 million to hide documents in order to put DCI Kinoti behind bars.

Speaking yesterday, Makarina indicated that he got involved as the parties were his mutual friends.

Makarina was called upon to mediate the dispute as they had agreed to settle the matter out of court.

It was during these meetings that the alleged documents were signed, and the DCI’s persecutors reportedly want to hide fearing they may acquit Kinoti.

The activist claimed that he was promised Ksh5 million if the scheme matured to fruition.

“They promised to give me Ksh5 million and I already received Ksh150, 000. The Ksh150,000 is for fuel to take the documents to them for Kinoti to be jailed,” the activist claimed.

Makarina went on to affirm that he would appear in court on Monday (today) to present evidence supporting his case, stating that he has the documents and the recordings to support his claims.

“I will show the evidence of how much they sent and offered me so as not to give out these documents anywhere,” he stated in the interview.

He further claimed that senior government officials had been roped in and were in support of the DCI’s ejection from office.

The development came after Kinoti was sentenced to four months at the Kamiti Maximum Prison by Justice Anthony Mrima for being in contempt of court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST