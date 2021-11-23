Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has initiated the process seeking to remove Justice Chitembwe Said Juma from office following graft allegations lavelled against him by the former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, through a series of audio and video recordings.

The commission deliberated yesterday on the petition that was filed seeking to kick him out on grounds of impropriety and gross misconduct that are currently in the public domain.

The JSC has directed Chitembwe to file a detailed response regarding the allegations within 14 days of service.

His response will be considered by the panel which has been set up by the commission.

The panel will then present its findings to JSC including their recommendations.

JSC will then decide the fate of Chitembwe thereafter whether to sack him or dismiss the allegations released by Sonko.

“JSC resolved that the petitions be served upon the Honourable Judge for his response within 14 days of service.

“Thereafter, the Petitions and the Honourable Judge’s response will be considered by a panel which has been set up by the Commission. “The panel will present its findings and recommendations to the Commission,” part of the JSC statement read.

Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome had earlier released a statement assuring Kenyans that she will take action regarding the video recordings released online by Sonko implicating the High Court Judge.

Sonko, who is a relative of Chitembwe, released videos implicating the judge in bribery allegations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST