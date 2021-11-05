Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 5, 2021 – Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, has said millions of Kenyans are waiting for the political alliance between Jubilee Party and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, which will be finalised in the coming days.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is Jubilee Party leader and ODM Party boss Raila Odinga are currently crafting a mega alliance that, according to Kutuny, will form the next government.

Kutuny, who was having an interview with one of the local dailies said the “ground is saying UhuRao”.

Kutuny, who clarified that he is attending the United Nations Environmental Conference in Scotland, raised eyebrows when he missed Jubilee Party key events this week.

“Listening to the ground is very important,” Kutuny wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday

Kutuny, who is also Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, said after listening to his people he can now confidently say Raila Odinga is the fifth President of Kenya.

“After listening to the electorate, I can comfortably say Jakom is the fifth President of Kenya,” Kutuny said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST