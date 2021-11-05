Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 5, 2021 – The United States has warned Kenya against entering into an agreement with China, that would see the latter set up military bases in the country.

The Pentagon cautioned that China’s plans to send her military to Kenya would interfere with the American military’s operations in the country.

China was accused of countering the US by seeking to set up military logistics networks and facilities across East Africa.

“China has likely considered a number of countries, including Kenya, Angola, Tanzania and Seychelles as locations for setting up military facilities.”

“They are seeking to establish a more robust overseas logistics and basing infrastructure to expand its military’s project and power,” Pentagon warned.

Washington further accused Beijing of harbouring ill motives behind the construction of military bases in Kenya.

The Joe Biden-led administration alleged that China wants to increase its influence over Kenya and also limit the US power and option in case of a conflict between the two superpowers.

China, nonetheless, refuted the reports arguing that the US was fueling propaganda to suit its own interest.

The Chinese administration stated that this was the second time Washington DC was issuing such an alert, having raised similar grievances a few years ago.

This was after China launched a military base in Djibouti.

The US has set up bases in Lamu County to repress militant attacks. The United Kingdom also operates from Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST