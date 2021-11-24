Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Change Evaluation Analyst

The Position:

Relationship Management’ Department primarily role is to serve as the linkage between the Technology Division and the rest of the Bank. The Department role is to foster communication and collaboration between Technology and other teams and serves as the lead role in enabling the Bank to achieve their objectives through the effective use of Technology.

The purpose of this role is responsible for bridging the gap between Technology and the business using data analytics to assess processes, determine requirements and deliver data-driven recommendations and reports to stakeholders. They must articulate business ideas but also balance them against what is technologically feasible and financially and functionally reasonable.

Key Responsibilities:

Create transparency about upcoming business initiatives, the current demand pipeline, the current IT change execution performance, capacity situation.

Provide support to manage and guide businesses in improving processes, products, services, and software through data analysis.

Create a detailed business analysis, outlining problems, opportunities, and solutions for a business.

Define prioritizing requirements and get feedback and approval on requirements i.e. What do the systems need to do, how do they do it, who do we need to get input from, and how do we get everyone to agree on what we need to do before we go and do it?

Support the demand manager to provide ways and means to optimize the change delivery pipeline providing stakeholder visibility and ensuring efficient delivery.

Monitor IT Change Demand pipeline ensuring constraints are identified and flagged for action by relevant stakeholders.

Provide support to the stakeholders to entrench Agile Change management process and monitoring the performance of change against expected benefits.

Create awareness and continuous educate on the change management processes, policies, guidelines, and stakeholder roles in the process.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/ Business Technology/ Statistics or related field from a recognized university.

Certification in both ITIL Foundation and PRINCE2 or PMP.

3 years technology experience with at least 3 years’ experience in:

At least two IT disciplines such as (Project Management, Service Management, Agile Software Delivery, IT Governance, and IT Support in a multitier environment).

Leading formal Change Management framework.

Experience in Data Analysis & Management Reporting.

Exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments

Information Security Specialist (Email & Cloud)

The Position:

The Bank’s Group Information Security Department is charged with the responsibility of protecting and safeguarding KCB Group’s information assets.

The Information Security Specialist (Email and Cloud) is responsible for maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of the organization’s data while in use, in motion and in situ, through preventing, detecting, and resolving security threats to KCB Group email, collaboration, and cloud infrastructures. The holder is also responsible for the deployment, testing and maintenance of security solutions for email, collaboration, and cloud infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities

Administer, optimize, and support the Bank’s email security solutions, perimeter email security, collaboration security, and cloud-based security solutions in compliance with the Bank’s policies and standards.

Collaborate with the Cybersecurity Intelligence and Security Operations Centre (CiSOC) in the continuous monitoring and defence of the Bank’s email, collaboration, and cloud infrastructure for cybersecurity threat indicators, assist to detect, report, and respond to email, collaboration, and cloud security violations/incidents.

Appropriately and practically defend the Bank’s cloud deployments, email, and collaboration infrastructure, in accordance with established policies, procedures, guidelines and practices.

Develop Email, Collaboration, and Cloud Security Policies and Minimum Configuration Baseline Standards in line with industry best practices and technologies commensurate with risk and regulatory requirements and implementing the same cost effectively.

Define, create, and deliver compliance reports and relevant metrics in Email, Collaboration, and Cloud security to senior management, utilizing automation where deemed fit.

Provide technical email and cloud security related support to projects from inception through to successful implementation in a bid to ensure that email security and overall cloud security is built in from project inception.

Drive the adoption of cloud security solutions, working collaboratively with other Information Security specialists and teams to identify, implement and monitor such security solutions.

Conduct continuous audit of email and cloud infrastructure security configuration of all email and cloud infrastructure, including but not limited to Exchange, Email Security Gateways, Azure cloud, and Office 365 tools to provide optimum security, performance, and availability.

Provide input into Information Security risk and control self-assessments by leveraging specialized knowledge in email, collaboration, and cloud security.

Research on and provide technical email, collaboration, and cloud security expertise in the Group Information Security department.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Bachelor’s degree in IT/ Computer Science/ Telecommunications/ Engineering (Electrical or Electronic) or related field.

Professional Qualifications in CISSP/ CCSP/ Microsoft Security Certification/ Azure Security Engineer/ Microsoft 365 Certified Security Administrator.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Information Technology; with at least 3 years’ experience in Information Security.

2 years’ experience in Email and Cloud Security Administration (Secure Email Gateway, Azure Security, Office 365 Security.

2 years’ experience in System/ Database/ Network Administration.

Experience in Banking Operations is desired.

Data Protection Officer

The Position:

Reporting to the Group Chief Risk Officer, the Data Protection Officer will oversee the Bank’s data protection strategy, implementation of data protection principles and ensuring effective compliance across the Bank.

Responsibilities

Act as the primary point of contact within the Bank for members of staff, regulators, and any relevant data protection authorities.

Ensure the Bank’s policy is in accordance with the Data Protection Act, 2019.

Evaluate the existing data protection framework and identify areas of non or partial compliance and rectify any issues.

Conduct regular assessment to ensure the Bank’s compliance with the data protection laws.

Will be responsible for devising training plans and providing training to staff regarding data compliance for those who are involved in processing sensitive and personal data to raise levels of awareness of data protection issues throughout the business. He/she will also provide data protection advice and support members of staff.

Be proactive in horizon scanning for proposed and actual changes to data protection laws and guidance to ensure awareness of changes in the regulatory environment, and to advise the business on how to be market-leading in its data protection strategy.

Review and advise the business teams in relation to data subject access requests and support the teams to provide responses. Advise the business teams on any matters in relation to data protection compliance.

Promote a culture of data protection compliance across all units of the organization.

Identify and evaluate the Bank’s data processing activities and keep the Bank’s data processing inventory updated at all times.

Take ownership of data protection documentation and reporting requirements, including records of processing activities, data protection impact assessments, data incident records and data breach reporting, and conduct periodic compliance assessments of these.

Responding to data subjects to inform them about how their personal data is being used and what measures the Bank has put in place to protect their data.

Offer consultation on how to deal with privacy breaches.

Work collaboratively and proactively with the legal and compliance team in relation to data protection issues.

Inform and advise the Data Controller or Data Processor on all matters related to data protection.

Perform other related duties as emanates from the post, as and when assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Degree in Information Technology, Legal, Risk Management or Business-related field

Hold at least one Data Protection and/or Privacy certification, CISA, CRISC, CDPSE

Minimum of 8 years’ experience within a Risk, Compliance or Legal function, with experience in Privacy Compliance.

Experience in Data Privacy laws within the region and/or EU Data Privacy laws.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to establish and maintain trust and credibility at all levels

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office products

Ability to lead, influence and drive change initiatives in support of business strategies within the department/unit

Demonstrated business acumen – able to create strategy and actions that impact business success.

Creativity and innovation skills, with ability to use technology and other modern tools to drive decision making and implementation.

Professionalism and integrity in line with the Bank values.

High-level oral and written communication skills.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to understand complex information and communicate this in a non-specialist format to the wider business.

A proven ability to provide independent, objective views of risk and innovative solutions to problems, with the capability to articulate these up to board level.

Personal motivation and drive exhibited through commitment to hard work, continuous improvement, and achievement of goals.

Good customer relationship management skills (internal and external customers)

Risk awareness and focus to demonstrate an understanding of risk management practices, standards, and regulatory requirements

Effective stakeholder management.

Project Governance Analyst

The Position:

Reporting to the Senior Manager Delivery Governance; the role holder will be responsible for planning, executing, and finalizing projects according to strict deadlines, within budget and in adherence to delivery framework. This includes acquiring resources and coordinating the efforts of team members and third-party contractors or consultants to deliver projects according to plan. The Project Governance Analyst will also define the project’s objectives and oversee quality control throughout its life cycle.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop full-scale project plans and estimate the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals.

Ensure that projects and programs are proceeding according to scope, schedule, budget and quality standards.

Determine the frequency and content of status reports regarding project milestones, deliverable, dependencies, risks and issues from the project and program team, analyze results and troubleshoot problem areas.

Manage the day-to-day project activities and resources, chairs/coordinates the project management team meetings. Manage project execution to ensure adherence to budget, schedule, and scope.

Sets and tracks project milestones; manages and accounts for unforeseen delays, realignment of schedules and expectations as needed.

Establishes and implements project communication plans for independent projects, develop and deliver progress reports while maintaining an up-to-date projects status updates – publish periodic project updates [at all stages]

Schedule and facilitate meetings related to Technology projects.

Develop and manage annual budgets for Technology projects.

Monitor or track project milestones and deliverables while monitoring the performance on activities of project team members.

Perform risk assessments and develop response strategies.

Submit project deliverables, ensuring adherence to quality standards.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should meet the following criteria:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology, or a related field of study.

ITIL Foundation/ PRINCE II (Practitioner) / Agile PM / PMI-ACP / Certified Agile Project Manager (IAPM) / Certified Scrum Master (CSM).

Have a minimum of 4 years’ experience in Technology with at least 2 years in Project Management.

Exceptional interpersonal skills, including teamwork, facilitation, and negotiation.

Data Privacy Manager

The Position:

Reporting to the Data Protection Officer, the Data Privacy Manager will be responsible for the implementation of data protection principles, monitor compliance, inform / advise and report on data protection obligations.

Responsibilities

Review controls implemented by the Bank to inform, advise and issue recommendations to the business with regards to data protection, privacy and compliance.

Regularly training stakeholders involved in data collection/processing.

Maintain and update the personal data inventory for respective locations, ensuring reconciliation with the information technology asset inventory.

Monitoring performance and providing advice on the impact of data protection efforts.

Assist the Data Protection Officer in conducting data privacy impact assessments at the initiation of any new/modified business process, facility, service or technology that shall impact KCB privacy posture.

Conduct regular assessment to ensure the Bank’s compliance with the data protection laws.

Be proactive in horizon scanning for proposed and actual changes to data protection laws and guidance to ensure awareness of changes in the regulatory environment, and to advise the business on how to be market-leading in its data protection strategy.

Identify and evaluate the Bank’s data processing activities and keep the Bank’s data processing inventory updated at all times.

Responding to data subjects to inform them about how their personal data is being used and what measures the Bank has put in place to protect their data.

Work collaboratively and proactively with the legal and compliance team in relation to data protection issues.

Perform other related duties as emanates from the post, as and when assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Degree in Information Technology, Legal, Risk Management or Business-related degree

Professional qualification in one of the following: CISA / CISM / CRISC / CDPSE or CIPP / CIPM is added advantage

Minimum of 4 years’ experience within a Risk, Compliance or Legal function, with experience in Privacy Compliance.

Experience in Data Privacy Laws within the region and/or EU Data Privacy laws.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to establish and maintain trust and credibility at all levels

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office products

Professionalism and integrity in line with the Bank values.

High-level oral and written communication skills.

A proven ability to provide independent, objective views of risk and innovative solutions to problems, with the capability to articulate these up to board level.

Personal motivation and drive exhibited through commitment to hard work, continuous improvement, and achievement of goals.

Good customer relationship management skills (internal and external customers)

Risk awareness and focus to demonstrate an understanding of risk management practices, standards, and regulatory requirements

Effective stakeholder management.

Head of Supply Chain Management

The Position:

The job holder is responsible for providing effective leadership to the supply chain, property management and transport functions in line with the Group’s strategic business objectives. He/she will drive supply chain strategy development and implementation, ensures supply chain, property & transport policies and procedures are developed, implemented, and observed, and coordinates supply chain operations to ensure continuous support of the Groups Operations.

Responsibilities

Strategic leadership and management of all KCB Group Supply Chain, Facilities & Properties as well as outsourced activities e.g. property management, cleaning, transport, archiving etc.

Collaborate with COEs to develop and implement an integrated SSC procurement strategy; ensure alignment of processes and activities, ensure external compliance and optimization of the delivery of catalogue services.

Collaborate with Business Partners to identify and implement continuous improvements in processes, systems, and procedures; ensure that all activities and the deployment of resources within the SSC are consistent with its mission.

Ensure operational costs are in line with relevant budgetary controls; ensure compliance with policy and procedural directives within the SSC and provide management reporting on SSC performance.

Lead in the achievement of SLAs and monitor SLA compliance within the SSC area and collaborate with Procurement Business Partners to identify services and activities to support current and future customer needs.

Collaborate with Business Partners to identify and implement continuous improvements in processes, systems, and procedures.

Manage vendor relationships including outsourced functions such as property, facilities, and transport to ensure efficient service delivery and compliance with SLAs; develop the function’s work plan and budget and ensure adherence to set limits and targets.

Build, maintain and manage a high performing team by providing leadership, role clarity, training and career development to SSC’s leadership and monitor team performance.

Develop facilities and properties maintenance and monitoring plans for managing the high-quality standards and appearance of Banks facilities and properties; manage the supply of Power / Electricity to all Bank facilities/ Premises.

Develops and monitors annual facilities operational and capital budget and spending plan in conjunction with Finance; manage all bank leases with a view to achieving efficient spend.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Bachelor’s degree in Procurement, Supply Chain Management, Finance, Economics, or any other Business-related degree.

Master’s degree in Procurement, Supply Chain Management, Finance, Economics, or any other Business Administration qualification preferred.

Relevant professional qualifications and membership – CIPS or KISM.

Minimum 10 years’ experience in managing a shared services environment or the procurement function of a business unit

Minimum 6 years in senior management level

Experience in procurement, supply chain and transport management, outsourcing vendor management and change management projects

How to Apply

The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidates. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log in to our Recruitment Portal and submit your application with a detailed CV.

To be considered your application must be received by Monday, 6th December 2021

Qualified candidates with disability are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

NB: In the event that you are invited to interview for any position, we will require that you provide us with the following documents:

National I.D.

KRA Pin Card

Birth Certificate of self

Passport Photo (White Background)

NSSF Card

NHIF Card

Police Clearance Certificate (less than 5 Months old)

Academic and Professional certificates, including official transcripts

Certificates of Service from previous employers as applicable

Apply Now