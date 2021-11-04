Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Jambojet is a budget airline set to revolutionize the way you travel by opening up the skies for all to fly for less. We are currently recruiting for the following opportunity

JOB TITLE: MATERIALS COORDINATOR – TECHNICAL STORES

REPORTS TO: MANAGER, MATERIALS AND LOGISTICS

ROLE PURPOSE STATEMENT:

The job holder timely and promptly organizes and controls aircraft spares and tools stockrooms to ensure spares are securely warehoused, handled and issued to the aircraft maintenance work- stations, whilst complying with KCAA requirements and other relevant Civil Aviation Regulations, the Laws of Kenya and Jambojet policies so as to facilitate aircraft spares quality assurance and on-time release of aircraft to service while upholding the highest safety standards.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Ensures aircraft spares requested by aircraft maintenance stations are promptly issued so as to assist in on time release of aircraft to service during aircraft maintenance.

Ensures aircraft spares correctly relate to authenticated attached documents before warehousing, issuing and transferring, and performs aircraft spares/tools quality control checks making sure that the data is correctly recorded in the computer database so as to ensure conformity to JX quality standards, KCAA requirements, inventory visibility and security.

Drives/operates some motorized equipment to assist in safe and timely delivery of aircraft parts and materials to maintenance areas so as to increase efficiency and productivity.

Ensures that spares are correctly packaged, stored and handled as per manufacturers’ specifications, JX policies, and civil aviation regulatory and occupational health and safety procedures.

Adheres to stores ethics to ensure stores integrity in handling, storage, transfers and issuing aircraft parts to uphold the highest standards of safety and company values and principles of ethical Supply Management.

Participates in stores policy formulation and implementation through process improvement so as to enhance stores productivity.

Monitors spares within the stores to ensure the right storage conditions are maintained, materials requiring segregation are adequately separated from others and adequate control of life limited parts for visibility, traceability and accountability so as to assist in spares inventory management.

Controls and monitors aircraft spares, tools and equipment movement from stores, with special attention to life- limited parts expiry dates, to ensure visibility, traceability, accountability and also ensures timely return of loaned/exchange units to avoid late fees payments, contravention of float management and over-stocking.

As part of AOG recovery, may be required to handle direct purchasing of spares.

Handling of the AOC MRO systems

Key Performance Indicators

Availability of listed tools and No -Go parts at Satellite stores

On time performance

Validity of tools and aircraft parts

Closing of audit findings

Accuracy of Completeness of documents

Material losses and damage

Timeliness of feedback to users

Person Specification

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (C- or above)

Certificate in Purchasing and Supplies Management

5+ Years of experience in airline stores operations

Motor Vehicle Driving License preferred

Strong customer focus and business acumen

Excellent interpersonal, negotiation verbal &written communication skills

Able to work under pressure and manage time effectively

Have a sense of urgency and attention to detail

Team player, able to work both independently and with people at various levels and from different backgrounds

Unquestionable integrity, confidentiality and respect

Positive, energetic self-starter with a high level of personal drive and resilience

How to Apply:

If you meet the above requirements kindly forward applications to hr@jambojet.com for consideration, by 20th November 2021. Kindly site the Job Title as the email subject header.

PLEASE NOTE: Jambojet does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process. Applicants are advised not to remit any funds to anyone purporting to facilitate employment in Jambojet.

Jambojet is a budget airline set to revolutionize the way you travel by opening up the skies for all to fly for less. We are currently recruiting for the following opportunity

JOB TITLE: MAINTENANCE ENGINEER

REPORTS TO: MANAGER, LINE MAINTENANCE

ROLE PURPOSE STATEMENT:

Carry out and certify all inspection, repair, replacement and modification tasks on aircraft & aircraft systems and perform certification within his/her scope of approval in accordance with KCAA and company regulations at an optimized cost for the business whilst upholding high safety standards to maintain schedule integrity.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assess defects on aircraft, organize work stations, troubleshoot and

Assignduties to the support staff verifying their relevant competencies for task at hand to ensure efficiency

Ensure all tasks handovers are done at the end of shift

Carry out scheduled maintenance checks, Service Bulletins and Airworthiness Directives tasks and certify within the scope approval for safe and timely release of aircraft within planned downtime for continued

Carry out and certify maintenance on cabin utilities for utmost customer satisfaction and comfort

Identify and requisition of the required parts and tools

Carry out and certify duplicate inspections on safety critical systems of the aircraft and engines within the scope approval to ensure system integrity

Communicate at various levels, and to coordinate with other areas over technical issues, to ensure that all relevant parties are aware of the aircraft’s serviceability

Report incidents / accident occurrences as per company procedures

Ensure that maintenance tasks, defects and component changes are recorded accurately on both paper and IT systems & signed for in order to maintain correct & up to date aircraft history /data

Adhere to the company SHE policy, MPM, TPM, MCM, AMM and all relevant maintenance manuals

Co-ordinate aircraft towing to and from hangars by communicating with the tower

Careand safekeeping company tools and maintenance equipment

Apron control and operating the necessary aircraft systems for safe and timely movement of the aircraft

Carry out security checks as per engineering security document

Supervise technicians and develop technicians for improved competency/ efficiency

Person Specification

Degree or Diploma in the relevant engineering discipline

Dual LWTR A& P or B1 license with a KCAA endorsement

Dash 8-Q 400 Type rating

In-depth knowledge on aircraft systems

At least 5 years working experience as an aircraft maintenance engineer

Knowledge on Inspection and troubleshooting technique

Knowledgeable of KCAA regulations

Human factors knowledge

How to Apply:

If you meet the above requirements kindly forward applications to hr@jambojet.com for consideration, by 20th November 2021. Kindly site the Job Title as the email subject header.

PLEASE NOTE: Jambojet does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process. Applicants are advised not to remit any funds to anyone purporting to facilitate employment in Jambojet.