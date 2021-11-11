Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Supply Chain Coordinator

Job Purpose and Impact

The Supply Chain Coordinator based at our Tea Business in Mombasa-Kenya, will engage with our customers and internal team members to ensure we are providing outstanding customer service from contract entry through final product deliveries. We seek a professional to coordinate customer account activities with Cargill as well as highlighting business opportunities for the customer to increase their profitability and enhance their experience with Cargill. In this role you will be responsible for key compliance controls related to the customer contracts.

Key Accountabilities

Maintain accounts information to accurately perform customer updates.

Pre-shipment & Post-shipment documentation processing, Shipment Booking confirmations, completion of required processes and sourcing of support documentation to ensure business goal of 100% Adherence to plan is met.

Direct follow-up discussions with customers on contracting activities for both private and Auction Teas.

Problem solving of customer complaints, ensuring timely resolution, active engagement with customers and internal team members to prevent future issues.

Perform outbound calls to customers creating awareness of Shipping and Customs requirements and Proactively Communicating and updating Customers on Tea Shipments status and other issues in a timely, accurate and professional manner.

Provide Cargill’s customers with direct customer service call support by answering basic market and risk management product questions, customer specific account and contract related questions and supporting customer interactions together with system updates.

Participate in customer planning meetings with our Commercial and Operations team in an effort to bring forward account management items and coordinate the customer follow through.

Handle complex clerical, administrative, technical or customer support issues under minimal supervision, while escalating only the most complex issues to appropriate staff.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Minimum Qualifications

High school diploma, secondary education level or equivalent.

Ability to create unique solutions for complex problems.

Ability to maintain a positive attitude in challenging situations

Confirmed ability to timely, accurately and consistently execute complex and detailed processes and procedures

Four years of related work experience will be an advantage.

Other minimum qualifications may apply.

Preferred Qualifications

University degree or other qualification in Shipping or Supply Chain Management.

Advanced proficiency in standard business applications (e.g. MS Office Suite), particularly Excel.

Prior Beneficial Experiences

Be able to prioritize requests and tasks to manage time effectively.

Ensuring that communication with multiple teams are clear.

Key Behaviors

Hold self and others accountable to meet commitments.

Develop and deliver multimode communications that convey a clear understanding of the unique needs of different audiences.

Relate openly and comfortably with diverse groups of people.

Skills And Experiences To Be Gained

This role will provides an opportunity to participate in various activities associated with Customer service, Commercial and Operations.

We provide a fast paced stimulating international environment, which will stretch your abilities and channel your talents. We also offer competitive salary and benefits combined with outstanding career development opportunities in one of the largest and most solid private companies in the world.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Cargill on careers.cargill.com to apply

Inventory Coordinator

Job Purpose and Impact

The Inventory Coordinator will work as part of our Supply Chain Team in Mombasa-Kenya, using previous experience and training to oversee the reception of Teas from both Private and Auction sales, record and manage inventory levels. In this role, you will coordinate all aspects of Tea Stocks for our local operator to ensure efficient operations.

Key Accountabilities

Work closely with transportation, corporate support functions, operations and warehouse teams to follow up on receiving Teas, shipments and tracking orders while identifying issues or concerns.

Provide assistance to staff in resolving problems, make recommendations on process improvements and handle customer service activities for internal and external customers.

Use electronic Tea tracking software Harvest.Net to log all items.

Coordinate with planning team to maintain appropriate stocking levels at the warehouses.

Develop and maintain reports, spreadsheets and inventory control programs, interpreting data and communicating results in an easy to understand way.

Verify and reconcile Tea stocks within company guidelines.

Raise Invoices for Storage, Handling and Shipment Services and Tea sales

Handle complex clerical, administrative, technical or customer support issues under minimal supervision, while escalating only the most complex issues to appropriate staff.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Minimum Qualifications

High school diploma, secondary education level or equivalent.

Confirmed math skills to calculate different production processes.

Confirmed experience with spreadsheet and word processing applications.

Minimum of four years of related work experience is an advantage.

Other minimum qualifications may apply.

Preferred Qualifications

University degree or other qualification in Supply Chain, Accounting or Business Management.

Experience in Accounting.

Confirmed experience with spreadsheet and word processing applications.

Prior Beneficial Experiences

Enter and maintain inventory information in business management software.

Work in a global, matrixed corporation.

Key Behaviors

Holds self and others accountable to meet commitments.

Plans and prioritizes work to meet commitments aligned with organizational goals.

Develops and delivers multi-mode communications that convey a clear understanding of the unique needs of different audiences.

Skills And Experiences To Be Gained

Verify receipts of goods and services into the different storage locations to ensure accurate stock levels awhile keeping received materials segregated, tracking Tea movements while maintaining a document trail.

Maintain data relevant to network distribution planning activities including capacity, constraint, logistics, supplier, master and location data.

We provide a fast paced stimulating international environment, which will stretch your abilities and channel your talents. We also offer competitive salary and benefits combined with outstanding career development opportunities in one of the largest and most solid private companies in the world.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Cargill on careers.cargill.com to apply