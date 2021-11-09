Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Technical Operations & Service Delivery Senior Manager

The role provides technical operations support, managing a support desk which includes end user 1st and 2nd line support, customer onboarding, vendor management, and testing support of MTN Kenya network and infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities:

Reporting to the Managing Director, the candidate will be responsible for:

Managing the Service Operation Center (SOC) which is a highly specialized area that focuses on improving the availability, performance, and integrity of network services, managing the End-to-End (E2E) customer experience. SOC services and/or responsibilities include, amongst others:

Service design & modelling, which must take into consideration business requirements and include evaluation and selection of data sources for monitoring.

Real-time monitoring of services, which includes initiating and managing service alerts, performing localization analysis, correlation, and filtering.

Recording service quality degradations as trouble tickets (TT) and assignment of each TT to the appropriate area responsible for their timely resolution.

Service incident & problem management, including diagnosis, follow-up, and restoration of incidents, and investigating trends and performing root cause analysis for problems.

Manage the MTN Kenya IT infrastructure and ensure the security policy are comply to MTN group security policy.

Manage the network infrastructure connectivity and availability to meet customers defined service level agreements.

Manage the network operation and maintenance and ensure that any changes are made according to the change policy and procedure defined by Group IT.

Ensure that the customer solution design is meeting its needs and implement it accordingly.

Ensure customer service delivery is done according to the agreed timeline in the SLA.

Prepare the network budget according to the business needs, the capacity utilization and other parameters leading to the business growth and continuity

Ensure the approved service management tool (Service Now) by MTN Group is integrated and captures all the service workflow of all operations.

Manage the monthly SLA reports on support issues, correspondent status, aging & blocking factors

Ensure customer service performance is up to standards

Oversee and manage team performance and productivity

Spearhead cross-functional engagements for service delivery improvement

Regional and international travel

Ability to adapt to changing requirements of business and staff members

Excellent Interpersonal and technical skills

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software

Education;

Minimum 4 year academic degree (Engineering/Computer science/Business)

Fluent in English and language of country preferably

Minimum of 5 years’ experience

Strong IT background in Telco environment

Good understanding of the telecommunication industry – especially wholesale carrier services is desirable

Experience in a similar role

Good knowledge of customer service management

Ability to work effectively with multiple stakeholders in a multi-cultural environment

Ability to identify key issues in a situation and to think creatively and strategically in facing internal and external challenges

Ability to provide direction and leadership towards multiple business units with the organization

Maturity to handle ambiguity and adaptive to dynamic environment

Strong technical and analytical skills

Support Manager

Job No: 003

The role will be responsible for providing technical operations support, managing a support desk which includes end user and OpCo 1st line support for Roaming, Signaling, Messaging, IT, IP/MPLS areas.

Key responsibilities:

Reporting to the Snr Manager: Technical Operations & Service Delivery, the candidate will be accountable to achieve the following objectives:

Technical Operations

Provide 1st line support for issues/queries raised by customers:

Undertaking raised tickets and preliminary communication with end user

Analyse impact of incidents and provide feedback to affected users or business area

Provide escalation support to the team to expedite the resolution on incidents

Ability to find/explore workaround solutions for exceptions not covered in the initial configurations of the systems

3rd party L3 support

Liaise with 3rd lines of support to resolve incidents

Escalate the resolution of issues

Obtain 3rd lines support, track progress

In addition

Produce monthly SLA reports on support issues, correspondent status, aging & blocking factors

Ensure customer service performance is up to standards

Support the deployment of new customer connectivity within project timelines

Required to, manage workloads, and prioritize work across the team as well as develop the service delivery organization within Kenya.

Responsible for resource optimization across the organization.

Oversee and Manage team performance and productivity

Definition of ICT strategies, plans, policies, projects and service levels.

Spearhead cross-functional engagements for service delivery improvement.

Education:

Minimum 4-year Academic Degree (Engineering/Computer Science/ Business)

Fluent in English and language of country preferable

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience

Strong IT background in Telco environment

Good understanding of the telecommunication industry – especially wholesale carrier services is desirable

Experience on a similar role

Good knowledge of the OSS and BSS system architectures

Competencies:

Ability to work effectively with multiple stakeholders in a multi-cultural environment

Ability to identify key issues in a situation and to think creatively and strategically in facing internal and external challenges

Ability to provide direction and leadership towards multiple business units with the organization

Maturity to handle ambiguity and adaptive to dynamic environment

Strong technical and analytical skills

Other:

Regional and international travel

Ability to adapt to changing requirements of business and staff members

Excellent Interpersonal and technical skills

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software.

Finance Manager

Job No: 002

The ideal candidate will oversee the development and implementation of sound financial management systems, provide leadership in the strategic financial planning process, contribute to the implementation of company strategic policies and ensure timely preparation of reports to support management decisions.

Key responsibilities:

Reporting to the Managing Director, the incumbent shall be responsible for;

Oversees the co-ordination and preparation of financial projections, financial budgets and performance and expenditure of departments against approved operational forecasts through analysis of revenue and expenditure trends and ensuring adequate controls on expenses are maintained.

Identify, develop, deploy and retain talented staff including completing performance appraisals, personal development and succession plans effectively and on time in accordance with the established performance management system.

Develop and maintain appropriate financial systems, procedures and controls for the company.

Assess the long-term financial trends and review prospects for the future growth of income and new product areas and plan strategically.

Translate the company’s medium and long term strategies into Financial Business Plans and the long range Capital Expenditure Plan.

Work with the senior management team to ensure correct risk management procedures are reviewed and updated.

Responsible for effective Cash Management and Treasury Management systems.

Provide and regularly review Management Information required by the business and the Board.

Oversee legal and regulatory matters, including statutory compliance and contracting on behalf of the company.

Support the HR and Administration in payroll management.

Oversee external audits and ensure implementation of audit queries.

Sponsor Trustee for the company pension fund.

Authorized bank signatory for the company

Ensure timely reporting of management accounts and annual financial statements in line with reporting standards for the purposes of monitoring operations.

Prepare and submit departmental budgets for approval to the Executive Management and the Board and ensure effective monitoring and management of costs.

Oversee the maintenance of the fixed assets register and administrative management of property which includes insurance, maintenance and payment of rent.

Manage the company’s tax matters.

Oversee the collection and billing of revenue

Education:

An undergraduate degree in Finance or Accounting.

Professional accounting qualifications – CPA, ACCA, CFA.

Must be a member of ICPAK in good standing.

Experience:

At least 8 years’ experience in middle level management

Good knowledge in relevant IAS’s and IFRS’s.

Good understating of the tax laws.

Good analytical skills.

Good knowledge of the market economics and the industry as a whole

Competencies:

Excellent leadership qualities.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to maintain confidentiality, tact and diplomacy skills.

Ability to multi-task, prioritise and pay attention to detail.

Negotiation and persuasion skills

IP Support Engineer

Job No: 004

The role will form a part of technical design and support group responsible of the technical overview of the MTN fixed connectivity infrastructure as well as to support other business units with the utilization of the assets. The role will oversee the delivery of IP service to Wholesale, MTN OPCO.

Key responsibilities:

IP Support Engineer will be accountable to achieve the following objectives:

Support the delivery of IP/MPLS service to the customer

Monitor the IP/MPLS network and support for design and implementation

Support IP address management strategy across the OpCo and Global Network border

Support for delivery of overall product for IP/MPLS global products (IP/MPLS, Peering, VPN, IP/MPLS and network security services)

Assist to prepare High Level Design and Low Level Design planning documentation

Align the Quality of Services definition and KPI across the Global and OpCo IP/MPLS networks

Support Developing policies and procedures for the Global IP/MPLS network

Perform automated off-line MPLS traffic engineering, leveraging exclusive algorithms that optimize resource utilization and ensure service survivability

Interface with MTN Kenya sales, business development and other technical business units and support the design of enterprise grade multi-country networks (for GEBU)

Be proactive in recommending improvements to the OpCo IP/MPLS network infrastructure in the drive for best in class service availability and reliability

Support Defining SLAs and customer-specific reporting of this service, both internal (OpCos) and external end customers

Provide higher technical support to OpCo operations teams with regards to IP/MPLS infrastructure and escalate to vendors the major issues

Act as an interface between the internal / and external customers and provide all parties with expert engineering support

Support Defining and update the existing installed base of networks & products across MTN Group as part of a product catalogue

Address possible future requirements of customers in product roadmap using market insights and research

Continuously identify key gaps in the infrastructure in order to create a homogeneous global IP/MPLS based on market priorities

Manage vendors with particular regard to maintenance agreements, incident management and software deployment and circuit provision

Supervise IP/MPLS services’ implementation covering the installations, testing & handover

Education:

Minimum 3 Year Academic Degree in Technical/ Engineering Degree/Diploma or similar qualification

CCNA, CCNP or equivalent Associate and professional certification

English, ideally Swahili

Experience:

5+ years in relevant experience in the international telecommunication wholesales infrastructure industry in IP/MPLS Network Solution and Architecture design, configuration and testing

Relevant experience with IP networks, Minimum of 3 years of experience with multiservice platforms, routing platforms, routing protocols SIS/RIP/RSVP/OSPF/BGP/ BGP/ and troubleshooting down to packet level

Competencies:

Ability to maintain a large network with complex network technology

Excellent TCP/ IP networking skills

Detailed knowledge on the international telecommunication infrastructure industry in regard to latest industry trends and competitive landscape within the MTN footprint

Strong understanding of IP networks, with proven experience with MPLS technology including L2/L3 VPN and traffic engineering

Effectively manage processes and solutions to maximize efficient work within the business unit Desire to provide inputs for new product development and management

High communication and presentation skills to efficiently manage partners, customers an colleagues within MTN business units

Strong analytical skills to be able to execute market analysis, competitor landscape reports and customer monitoring

Understanding the connectivity infrastructure wholesales landscape with a focus of emerging markets

Work proactively across multiple cultures and languages within the MTN footprint countries

Strong computer literacy

Other:

Regional travel

Able to motivate and inspire team members across multiple MTN footprints

Transmission Support Engineer

Job No: 005

The Transmission Support Engineer will form a part of a highly skilled group of technical and management experts who are responsible of the technical overview. Fixed connectivity infrastructure as well as to support other business units with the utilization of the assets, he/she will provide support of the solution design and implementation of the carrier wholesale as well as planning and implementation of the infrastructure required to expand Kenya fixed infrastructure and MTN Global international connectivity.

Key responsibilities:

The candidate will be accountable to achieve the following objectives:

Manage the end to end solution implementation of L2VPN, L3VPN and SDH P2P or P2MP

Support on delivery of end-to-end wholesale capacity and managed network services (MPLS), both internationally and domestically within the OpCo

Support all capacity restoration in case of submarine or terrestrial cable cut

Implement work around solutions whilst permanent solutions are being negotiated to alleviate capacity bottleneck

Identify future capacity requirement spikes due to market changes and provide inputs to the capacity management team

Support the delivery of systems through 3rd parties

Support for Global Network expansion (links and infrastructure)

Provide various reports for wholesale to monitor the network and the services

Liaise with network and technology teams in OpCos to understand the fixed infrastructure landscape in the countries and support in the maintenance of the fixed asset register

Liaise with the GEBU SPOC and with the Enterprise business units to implement multi-country enterprise fixed line solutions

Ensure full customer satisfaction over the wholesale/solution delivery and support process

Role Deliverables

Deliver the best service support on Connectivity service

Analysis of the utilization of the current connectivity infrastructure

Optimized the transmission network to ensure network resiliency

Follow and manage submarine and terrestrial cable roll-out.

Updated Opco implementation strategies

Operational presentation

Education:

Minimum 3 Year Academic Degree in (Engineering or Computer Science or Business Administration)

CCNA, CCNP or equivalent Associate and professional certification

PMP or equivalent Project Management certification (as an advantage)

English, Swahili, and French (as an advantage)

Experience:

At least 5 years experience in Telecommunications, with both planning and operational experience

At least 2 years experiences in fixed infrastructure and IP environment

Experience in OTN, WDM, and SDH

Experience on Huawei transmission equipment (OSN)

Experience on Cisco and Huawei IP equipment (NE40)

Experience in multi-country network solutioning

Experience on technical specification and procurements processes

Competencies:

Key business soft skills including but not limited to problem-solving, information processing, analytical understanding of key industry trends, influencing and motivating team members

Data interpretation, quality focus, continuous improvement, keen to innovation and research and development, risk management and reporting skills

Strong communication skills

Highly client-driven interactions

Third-Party Reporting & Performance

Job No: 006

The role will be responsible for the development and implementation of the 3rd Party reporting processes and standardization for MTN Kenya, providing Service Consultants and Vendor Management with regular reporting and analysis. Understand 3rd Party contractual obligations, SLA and Vendor Managements requirements and participate in cross-functional teams for analysis of issues.

Key responsibilities:

The candidate will be accountable to achieve the following objectives:

Produce monthly SLA reports intended for Vendor Management and Service Consultants. as directed and required

Identify, service improvement initiatives with defined and measurable KPI’s

Develop, enhance customer dashboards and automated reports

Engage with BI team to drive automation and value-added reporting for internal and external consumption

Coordinate with Vendor and SLA Manager to drive internal service improvement initiatives including measurement of improvement as well as identifying key areas for improvement and consistent monitoring to ensure improvement areas have been achieved.

Key Deliverables

Report KPI achievements for Operational KPI’s

Analysis of reports and provide insights to problem management and business

Education:

Minimum 3-year Academic Degree (Engineering/Computer Science/ Business)

Fluent in English and language of country preferable

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in customer reporting

Strong IT background in Telco environment

Good understanding of the telecommunication industry – especially wholesale carrier services is desirable

Experience in global/multinational enterprise, coupled with working in emerging markets

Proven track record of business improvement and reporting

Strong analytical skills

Competencies:

Ability to work effectively with multiple stakeholders in a multi-cultural environment

Ability to identify key issues in a situation and to think creatively and strategically in facing internal and external challenges

Maturity to handle ambiguity and adaptive to dynamic environment

Strong technical and analytical skills

Other:

Regional and international travel

Excellent Interpersonal skills

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software

Marketing Specialist

Job No: 007

The role will be responsible for local competitive analysis, NPS reporting, marketing activities, and internal and external communications from an operational perspective.

The Specialist will support the Commercial Manager to drive marketplace strategic positioning of connectivity services to maximise revenues from MTN Kenya’s fixed network capacity and connectivity, as well as other assets (e.g., satellite).

Key responsibilities:

The Marketing Specialist will be accountable to achieve the following objectives:

Support the Commercial Manager for the execution of the marketing plan and budget allocation activities

Operate local competitive analysis, NPS survey/customer insights & MTN Kenya brand related activities as well as various tactical marketing tasks

Concept, design, implementation & tracking of tactical activities for events

Internal & External Communications in collaboration with the Commercial Manager and in full alignment with MTN Group Marketing Manager

Provide analysis and reporting to the functional group streams on competitive analysis

Education

Minimum 3 Year Academic Degree in (Marketing, Sales, PR, Business Administration, Commerce or Engineering)

Experience:

3+ years’ experience in Marketing and or analytics within the telecommunication space, preferably in the wholesale/EBU/Digital wholesale environment

Proven track record in B2B marketing (ideally ICT) including digital marketing, research

Project Management skills and Microsoft Power BI

Fixed connectivity business experience (desired)

Competencies:

Understanding of the fixed connectivity market dynamics and the wholesale/EBU landscape

Excellent professional expertise and market knowledge, including good understanding of the fixed telecommunication competitive environment

Microsoft Power BI

Strong public relations and interpersonal skills to be able to function across multiple business lines

Strong networking skills to build MTN professional relationships

Strong analytical, organisational and planning skills , Microsoft Power BI and Microsoft Office

Microsoft Power BI and Microsoft Office Strong customer focused approach

Effective oral and written communications and public relations as well as excellent negotiation skills to be able to function across multiple business lines

Entrepreneurial mindset

Project management skills

Other:

Ability to adapt to changing requirements of business and staff members

Product Specialist

Job No: 008

The Specialist will execute the wholesale carrier services and product roadmap, the EBU one, and coordinate the wholesale carrier services product catalogue for Kenya. The role will be responsible to implement new carrier services products, including coordinating the product definition and delivery cycle, pricing and technical and commercial specification definitions aligned to market trends and commercial requirements from sales and commercial teams. The Specialist will liaise with the wholesale and EBU teams to develop a unified wholesale and enterprise approach, as well as with MTN Group product specialists and management for guidance.

Key responsibilities:

The Product Specialist will be accountable to achieve the following objectives:

Support/adapt the development and management of the Kenya carrier roadmap and product plans, working into the wider Unified Communication and Connectivity Portfolio to build a single connected platform between wholesale and Enterprise

Coordinate the implementation of the carrier services product catalogue, including specification and pricing for new products

Collaborate with sales/commercial to understand key needs and requirements from a carrier service perspective and incorporate them into the Kenya product catalogue and plan

Provide input to business cases for product implementation

End to end ownership of product implementation – project management that can cover different individuals and teams

Provide input for pricing, based on demand analytics and intelligence of competitive carrier services pricing

Provide input for carrier services profitability and management of product economics for this line of business

Implement a customer experience plan and ensure customer satisfaction

Ensure the processes are defined to accommodate for fault handling and resolution, as well as fraud detection/prevention/response

Provide stakeholders with updated high-quality product collateral, target prices and discount matrices across routes and accounts

Track and manage the product commercial and service performance, recommend and deliver on continuous improvements (revenue uplift and cost reduction), including product upgrades and changes, under the guidance of the manager

Collaborate with stakeholders to provide sales, operational, competitor, market and product insights

Monitor the product implementation, launch and FAB processes.

Competitor analysis and benchmarking in collaboration of the Commercial Manager

Role Deliverables:

Execution of the agreed carrier services product road map and strategy

Coordination of the carrier services product catalogue

Key point of contact for carrier services products

Product cost recover

Minimum 4-year Academic Degree (BBA, Engineering /Computer Science)

English

Experience:

5+ years relevant commercial experience in the fixed line international telecommunication industry preferably in enterprise/carrier product business

2+ years of relevant product experience

Competencies:

Able to work effectively with multiple stakeholders

Strong analytical skills to adequately anticipate demand and propose investment decisions

A working knowledge of business practices – Knowledge of risk management (a risk taker who carefully considers risk/reward) and business development

Ability to identify key issues in a situation and to think creatively and strategically in facing internal and external challenges

Strong computer literacy

Understanding the Kenya connectivity infrastructure wholesale landscape,

Ability to adapt to changing requirements of business and staff members

Excellent interpersonal skills

How To Apply

Qualified candidates are invited to send their applications and detailed CV, including qualifications, experience, present position and current remuneration.

The forwarding e-mail and cover letter must clearly indicate the job title on the subject line.

Send your application to hr.ke@mtn.com by 11th November 2021 before 5:00 pm East African time.

MTN Business Kenya reserves the right to accept or reject any application. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.