Jimi Wanjigi is a crook.

The court orders being given in his favor against George Kinoti are as corrupt as they are procured.

Here is the story that is not being told.

Jimi Wanjigi was a Police officer of the rank of Inspector of Police!

Wanjigi was sacked and stripped off all police powers and ordered to surrender all firearms. The reason he was sacked was because he used the firearms to threaten other people. He later used corrupt means to reinstate his firearm license but was never reinstated to Police

After 6yrs, people lodged complaints again that he used his guns to threaten them. His license was revoked again, ordered to surrender all firearms. Wanjigi being who he is used corrupt means to reinstate his firearm license for the second time!

This time round he increased his firearms to a number rivalling a large police station. His firearms were 16 in total. This is what an armory in a large police station will look like, but this time round, it is not a police station but a person!

In 2017, a search at his premises in Muthaiga found the following firearms and ammunitions:

1. Glock Pistol s/No. UAB630

2. Assault rifle mini archer s/no 2013 1m 111

3. Assault rifle CQ s/no CN005433-13

4. Glock Pistol s/no UAB 632

5. S/Wesson sw99 SAE 0332

6. Glock Pistol

7. Glock Pistol UAB646



The ammunitions



1. 237 rounds of 9mm

2. 451 rounds of 5.56 mm



Total ammunitions: 688



This is how a police stations looks like.

Among the 7 firearms , 5 belonged to him and 2 belonged to other people. 588 of the ammos were among the most lethal prohibited ammos. If a magazine accommodates 15 rounds, it meant that Jimi Wanjigi had 36 magazines. Only terrorists are known to posses such number of magazines.

After all these were found in his custody, on 30th January 2018 his civilian firearm certificate was revoked for the 3rd time by the gun licensing officer and Wanjigi was ordered to return any other firearms he has. There is a letter revoking his license.

After his license was revoked and he was asked to return any other firearm, he responded on 6th February 2018 stating that he did not possess any other firearm, this police knew is a lie.

These are some of the firearms that were not recovered and are still in his possession according to the police report!



1. Ceska Pistol s/no. P3299

2.Shot gun s/no10527411/TM674411

3. CQ rife s/no CN00543-13

4. Pistol s/no A128120

Meanwhile, police have established that Jimi Wanjigi deposited three other firearms to firearm dealers for disposal by way of sale.



1. Ceska Pistol s/no B5/02 deposited at Armateck Limited on 4-2-2014

2. Smith and Wesson s/no VYL4167

3. Glock 19 pistol s/no DF941

On 7th Feb 2018, the police did a ballistic examination of some of Wanjigi’s guns and this is the report:

Two rifles namely CN005433-13 and Mini Archer s/no 2013-IM11 were semi-automatic assault rifles designed to chamber ammunitions of caliber 5.56mmx 45.

The above two are categorized as prohibited weapons under the firearms ACT. As such both the seller and Wanjigi were charged with this offence.

Wanjigi also was in possession of two firearms that belonged to other people. Police suspected that Wanjigi’s firearms could be hidden in one of the owners’ houses in Nyeri- Mweiga Road near Dedan Kimathi University.

Now if you have read up this point, you are now in the know. Let us consolidate issues here.

1. Wanjigi possessed illegal guns used by terrorists and soldiers in war and in mass massacres. These guns are prohibited under the law

2. He owned so many guns than a police station.

3. He is a disgraced former police officer whose license has been revoked three times. 4. These rifles were confiscated by the state in 2017.

5. His license to own a gun was revoked in 2018 by gun licensing board not GEORGE KINOTI