Monday, November 29, 2021 – Over the weekend, city billionaire and presidential hopeful, Jimmy Wanjigi, was in the company of his beautiful wife, Irene Nzisa, in Machakos, where he attended a church service.

As he was addressing the congregation and drumming up support for his Presidential ambitions, he gushed over his seemingly shy wife and heaped praises on her.

Wanjigi said his wife has been a key pillar in his life, adding that he wouldn’t be the man he is today without her support.

He went on to share a video from the function on his social media pages and penned a sweet message to her that read, “They say the King may rule the kingdom, but it’s the Queen who moves the board. “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without the support of my lovely wife Irene.

“I am grateful every day,”.

Her youthful looks and humility stunned his followers, who flooded his timeline with positive comments.

“She is a KAMBA…,..Hope guys u can notice the beauty and discipline,” one of his followers commented.

“Such a lovely beautiful woman!! First lady 2022,” another follower added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.