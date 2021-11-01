Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo, seems to be getting desperate in his bid to capture the Siaya gubernatorial seat in the upcoming general election.

This is after he begged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to endorse him for the top seat since he was very instrumental in his mock swearing-in as the people’s president in 2018.

The Siaya gubernatorial race has attracted political heavyweights led by former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo and former Police spokesman, Charles Owino.

For fear of losing during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nomination primaries, Orengo has asked Raila Odinga to endorse his candidacy since he was there when he needed help.

“That is why I am asking myself, the day Raila was being sworn in at Uhuru Park with the threats of him being arrested, where were all these gubernatorial aspirants?

“Did you see them there? They cannot claim anything now yet they have never contributed to such serious events like the swearing-in ceremony,” Orengo stated.

However, the senator’s sentiments did not augur well with some residents who wondered why Orengo’s only important track record that he was selling to the Siaya residents was attending Raila’s swearing-in ceremony.

They wondered why he could not outline the things he was going to do for the Siaya electorate once he becomes the governor as opposed to merely attending the much-hyped swearing-in ceremony.

“Orengo should stop misusing Raila’s name. If you want to be Siaya Governor, tell us what you will do for us.

“If you want to be appointed in Raila’s government then stop wasting our time and go praise him in other parts of the country.

” We want content,” said one resident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST