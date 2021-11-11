Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 November 2021 –Jalang’o is among the organizers of the hyped Luo Festival that will take place at Ngong Racecourse this coming weekend.

Akothee is one of the artists booked for the event and according to Jalang’o, she has made crazy demands that have left him dumbfounded.

Among the outrageous demands that the flamboyant singer is making include 1 branded chopper, 40 bouncers, four armed policemen and 4 dogs, 10 milk white ranger rovers, 20 bottles of champagne, personal chef, personal toilet, personal backstage and a performance fee of Sh 1 Million.

Akothee’s demands come days after she put all promoters to notice.

Reacting to Eric Omondi’s viral sentiments on how Kenyan artists are exploited by promoters, Akothee said that she will not perform locally with less than Sh 1 Million.

