Thursday, 11 November 2021 – Media personality and renowned relationship coach, Getrude Mungai, is a happy woman as she celebrates over 23 years of blissful marriage.

Taking to her social media pages, the mother of two revealed that she met her husband when she was in her twenties.

Back then, she was just a simple girl with no plans.

They met through friends and unlike most couples, theirs was not love at first sight.

She said that although their love journey has had ups and downs, she is grateful for the time that they have been together.

“Waaaaah how did we get here truly #GodIsAwesome.

New year’s Eve exactly 28years ago 🤦🤦.

My gals and I had a plan no car, Pete and his boys had a car no plans guess what happened next …..🤣😂🤣😂I wish I could say it was love at first sight 💘💘💘 noooope.

From the group he was not my first choice neither was I his 🏃🏃🏃 wacha nikatafute hao ya Kulala sasa nimewasha Moto 😅😂🤣😅Over 23 years together!

We’ve indeed not been perfect, but we do our very best.

And it’s been fantastic to grow old with you,” she wrote and posted a throwback photo when they were a young couple.

Getrude and her husband Peter are blessed with two sons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.