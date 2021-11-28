Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 28, 2021 – A group of youths allied to Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici, on Sunday morning, set ablaze branded reflector jackets in Gîchûgû Constituency.

The jackets, branded with Governor Anne Waiguru’s name and photo, were set on fire in the middle of Kianyaga-Kutus road ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s visit later today.

Today’s visit by the DP is his first since Governor Waiguru ditched the ruling party Jubilee and joined Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a move that threatened to dim Wangui’s shining star at the party she played a major role in establishing.

According to reports doing rounds within the county, sections aligned to both Waiguru and Wangui are already set for a political showdown.

It is alleged that there are plans to heckle some leaders, especially those from outside Kirinyaga County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST