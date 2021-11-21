Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has landed herself in trouble after calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Interior PS Karanja Kibicho for campaigning for ODM Leader Raila Odinga at the expense of discharging his duties as the PS.

This is after elders from Kirinyaga condemned and cursed her for attacking Kibicho who hails from the county.

According to elders, the appointment of PS Kibicho by President Uhuru Kenyatta is a clear testament of the confidence the head of state has with him and the Kirinyaga people at large.

They asked Waiguru to unreservedly apologise to PS Kibicho and the Kirinyaga people at large for asking President Kenyatta to fire PS Kibicho.

“We Kirinyaga people, have total confidence with our son PS Karanja Kibicho and his appointment was a clear testament of the confidence President Uhuru Kenyatta has with him and the Kirinyaga people at large, Governor Waiguru should apologise,” an elder said.

Governor Waiguru, a fortnight ago, called for the sacking of PS Kibicho for participating in politics.

According to her, it was wrong for Kibicho to take one side of the political divide while he is still working as a civil servant.

“I want to tell the President there are many people he can employ in Kirinyaga. He should replace Kibicho with immediate effect,” Waiguru said while addressing a political rally in Runyenjes.

Waiguru, who joined the Hustler Nation recently, spoke in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto, who has been on the campaign trail in the lower Mount Kenya region.

