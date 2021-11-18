Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 18 November 2021 – Ruto’s man, Isaac Mwaura, has elicited mixed reactions on social media after he gifted two single mothers with wheelbarrows to empower them economically.

On a post he put up on his Facebook account, Mwaura said that the two women asked for his help after they struggled to find any manual work all day.

“After the whole day of tarmacking looking for kibarua in a construction site, the two came knocking in my house for help. I was meeting them for the first time,” he revealed.

The photos sparked mixed reactions online, with many Kenyans accusing him of pulling cheap stunts.

Some netizens took issue with Mwaura for giving ancient tools of operation to women who are living in a technologically driven world.

“Peana watoto wenu kwanza hiyo wheelbarrow how can somebody struggle in school for 16 years with degree holders as the parents walk left right then after your child become a wheelbarrow pusher surely. Kenyans, let us wake up and say no to wheelbarrow,” a concerned Kenyan reacted.

