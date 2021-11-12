Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 12, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may be planning to dump former Prime Minister Raila Odinga before 2022.

This was revealed by Garissa Township Member of Parliament, Aden Duale, who intimated that Uhuru has never liked the ODM leader.

According to the former National Assembly Majority Leader, the Head of State has a very good legacy which he will not want to be destroyed by his handshake partner, Raila Odinga.

And without mincing his words, Duale predicted that Uhuru will from January 2022, indirectly dump Raila by ‘switching off his phone’ which essentially means not talking to the ODM leader.

“Unfortunately, they (ODM) will think that the handshake will give dividends that will take them to the State House.”

“I want to tell them categorically that President Uhuru Kenyatta by January will put off his phone, he will manage his succession.”

“President Uhuru has a very good legacy and I am sure he does not want to destroy it,” Duale said.

Duale, who is among Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants, noted that Uhuru is only on Raila’s side because he has issues with his Jubilee party.

According to him, the president is using the former Prime Minister as an “alternate” where he finds solace.

Duale further stated that the president will continue working with ODM legislators until the 2022/2023 budget is passed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST