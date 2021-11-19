Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 19, 2021 – After promising a Ksh60 million cash reward for anyone who will provide information that will lead to the arrest of 3 terrorists who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison on Monday, the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is non-committal on whether to give the gallant kibanda owner who led the police in nabbing the terrorists in Kitui the cash reward.

Speaking on the promise, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, was cagey with his response on whether the government will give the Ksh60 million cash reward to the kibanda owner who did his job as a concerned citizen.

The CS asked Kenyans not to be speculative on the issue but wait for the government’s response on the issue.

“No…no…no, we are not going there at the moment. Let us not be speculative about this.

“We are going to work on this meticulously as my colleagues have said,” Matiang’i stated.

He quickly digressed on the question asked and went on to speak on measures the government was taking to avoid a repeat of the incident.

The trio, Musharraf Abdalla, Joseph Juma and Mohammed Abdi, were reportedly trying to flee to the neighbouring country of Somalia when they were nabbed by police officers and locals of the Endau area of Mwingi County.

A man by the name Paul Mwaniki is said to have led villagers and police officers to capture the trio.

Mwaniki pleaded with the government to fulfill its promise by giving him the bounty that was placed on each head.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offered a cash reward of Ksh60 million for information leading to the arrest of the three escapees.

