Saturday, November 13, 2021 – Nyandarua Governor, Francis Kimemia, has stated that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is yet to convince the Mt Kenya electorate to support his presidential bid in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies, Kimemia, who is among senior Mt Kenya leaders campaigning for Raila, said as per the current political environment, DP Ruto has stormed Mt Kenya and he is in control of the vote-rich region.

Kimemia said it will be very difficult for President Uhuru Kenyatta to convince the Mt Kenya electorate to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

“Everyone knows that the Deputy President is the most Influential Presidential candidate in the country, and in fact, he is the one who made Uhuru Kenyatta the 4th Head of Kenya.

“Even Uhuru knows that DP William Ruto is a hard nut to crack.”

“We are forcing things, but the ground is chanting William Ruto’s name.

“So Raila Odinga might face it hard because the person that was supposed to hold his hand is politically weak,” Kimemia said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST