Tuesday November 16, 2021 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has refused to take the easy and cowardly way of returning to Kenya after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta blocked him from his third attempt to return.

This is after a section of his fans called on him to sneak into Kenya via Uganda.

In a statement on Tuesday, Miguna cautioned his followers from pushing him to break the law as he was hell-bent on respecting the Constitution and the rule of law.

The combatant lawyer argued that the move will escalate the tension between him and the Government.

He further warned that he will face severe consequences because President Uhuru Kenyatta will seize such a moment to enforce punitive measures.

“Those asking me to fly to Uganda then cross the border “unlawfully” into Kenya must understand that the Red Alerts stop airlines from flying me to any African country.”

“Also, acting unlawfully would give the despot an excuse to justify his action and to brand me a persona non grata,” Miguna tweeted.

“You are wrong. Both Lufthansa and Air France have told me that the Red Alerts prevent them from flying me to any destination in Africa. Focus on the unlawfulness of the Red Alerts, their use to facilitate disobedience of court orders and human rights violations,” he urged his followers to desist from encouraging him to disobey the law.

