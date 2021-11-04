Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 4, 2021 – Kiambu County Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, has embarrassed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga badly with regard to Jakom’s promise of giving a Sh 6,000 monthly stipend to every unemployed youth in Kenya if elected President in 2022.

Raila, 76, has promised that every unemployed young porson will be getting a monthly stipend until he gets a decent job during his Presidency.

But Wamatangi who is among President Uhuru Kenyatta’s soldiers in the Mt Kenya region said Raila Odinga’s promise cannot be achieved and is a total lie.

“It is almost impossible to promise 50 million Kenyans that it is possible for you to equip them with some form of handout of 6,000 shillings… we cannot, and there is nowhere a welfare state has ever prospered or moved a country forward,” Wamatangi said.

Wamatangi said he was speaking on behalf of Kenyans, who have for long been subject to politicians’ promises during campaign periods, only to under-deliver during their leadership periods.

“I would speak on behalf of the people of Kenya because we have been treated to this so many times over,” he said.

He added that “we have to own this game ourselves, let us not wait to be treated as the people of Kenya.”

“Even when these promises are made, ask the hard questions such that you are sure that what is being told is going to be done,” he said.

