Friday, November 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is currently holding the Azimio La Umoja meeting in Makueni County which is a political bedroom of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Raila Odinga, who is vying for the presidency in 2022, was accompanied by governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Charity Ngilu of Kitui.

However, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who is the Ukambani region’s kingpin was conspicuously missing from the colourful event.

Explaining why Kalonzo was missing from the event, Makueni MP, Dan Maanzo, said Kalonzo had other engagements and that is why he never attended Raila’s meeting.

Maanzo said it is just a matter of time before Raila and Kalonzo reunite.

He further revealed Friday’s meeting will be followed by another one also attended by Kalonzo and Raila.

“Baba called me to explain what he was doing. We agreed we will have a sub-county meeting later and he will engage Kalonzo,” Maanzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST