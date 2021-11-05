Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 05 November 2021 – Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe met at a Nairobi restaurant on Thursday under the invite of Bonfire Adventures boss Simon Kabu and finally mend fences following a public spat.

They wined and dined with Kabu and apologized to Kenyans for airing their dirty linen in public.

They declared on camera that they will focus on raising their child together and promised to keep family matters private.

Kabu posted the video on his Instagram page and promised to guide them but Netizens are questioning whether Jacque is going through depression.

She was drunk and looked disturbed even as she made peace with Eric.

The former TV girl has faced a lot of challenges in the recent past- from losing her plum job at Citizen TV to facing murder charges.

Here’s the video.

