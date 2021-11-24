Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – Equity Bank’s Ang’awa Branch in Kisumu was yesterday the target of a second bank robbery in six years that ended in a dramatic escape of the robbers.

Over 30 police officers had surrounded the bank building but the robbers escaped mysteriously after more than 4 hours of gun battle.

A bank manager, several staff, and some customers were Tuesday evening still being held in police custody for questioning over the attempted heist.

From the police reports, one of the suspects who had been cornered inside the bank launched tear gas inside, which sent people in confusion and running for their dear lives.

But Kisumu residents who witnessed the whole ordeal said the four robbers came on board a Subaru, a car that is synonymous with Flying Squad officers.

Other residents said the four men were police officers and they joined their colleagues when they stormed the bank.

Inspector-General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, is yet to comment on the embarrassing incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST