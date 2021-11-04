Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have protested a call from Interior PS Karanja Kibicho to punish them for opposing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Responding to a video of Kibicho calling on his boss, Fred Matiang’i, to punish the President’s opponents, Boni Khalwale, an ardent supporter of William Ruto, argued that the Interior PS has been corrupted by power.

“Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely,” Boni Khalwale wrote in a tweet.

On his part, Soy MP Caleb Kositany told Karanja Kibicho that Kenyan citizens will punish them and not vice versa.

“Kibicho’s arrogance at its peak.”

“The people will nyorosha you before you nyorosha them,” Caleb Kositany wrote.

On Monday, Kibicho called on Fred Matiang’I to unleash physical punishment on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s opponents.

“Let us discipline them if we have to.”

“Let them cry if they want to.”

“For us, we shall be doing that work given unto us by the President.”

“We shall be accountable to God and the Head of State if we let the people down,” Kibicho said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST