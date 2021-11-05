Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 5, 2021 – The planned Jubilee-ODM union is facing headwinds after it emerged that some party officials from both sides feel uncomfortable with several proposals made by a technical team, among them joint party nominations.

This comes even after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party and Raila Odinga’s ODM have agreed to field a joint presidential candidate in the next year’s polls.

The two parties will also field joint candidates for all 1,450 wards and 416 parliamentary seats.

Whereas some of President Kenyatta’s allies have approved the immediate transformation of their March 9, 2018 truce into a formal coalition between their parties, Raila’s allies feel that Uhuru’s active role in the merger could have hostile effects on Raila’s chances in the August 2022 presidential polls.

Already, the former Prime Minister is fighting allegations from Deputy President William Ruto and his allies that he is a ‘State project.’

The Jubilee party members on the other side appear to be divided.

While some are calling for a total overhaul of party leadership before the ruling outfit can ink a working partnership with Raila’s Party, some are against the move to kick out the party’s secretariat, led by Nelson Dzuya (chairman), David Murathe (vice-chair) and Raphael Tuju (secretary-general).

Raila is later this month scheduled to join President Kenyatta to finalise talks on the ODM-Jubilee Coalition ahead of his declaration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST