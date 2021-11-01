Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – The Inspector-General of Police, Hilary Mutyambai, has asked the UK Government to cooperate with the Kenyan investigative agencies, regarding the murder case of Agnes Wanjiru, who was reportedly killed by a British soldier in Nanyuki in 2012.

Wanjiru, a mother of one, was killed by one of the British soldiers training in Nanyuki and her body dumped in the hotel’s septic tank.

The naked body of Ms. Wanjiru was found at the hotel nearly a decade ago by a maintenance worker after a foul smell.

Wanjiru’s family has accused the British and Kenyan authorities of staging a cover-up to maintain diplomatic relations.

However, on Monday, Mutyambai ordered DCI to reopen the case and bring the culprits involved to book.

The police boss also ordered the United Kingdom government to cooperate with Kenya detectives to identify Wanjiru’s killer.

“I have directed the DCI to re-open the case and compile all the available evidence and witness accounts and ensure the case is concluded before a court of law.

“I am also urging the UK government to collaborate with us to conclude the case and administer justice,” Mutyambai said in a statement on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST